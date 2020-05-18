Ananya Panday Posts Classy Throwback Photo From Her Time In Italy

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has kept her social media game on point throughout the lockdown. She has entertained her fans and followers and is updating them about her whereabouts. The young actor was often seen sharing throwback pictures from her childhood and from the time when going out was allowed. In the recent post, Ananya took to her Instagram and share a pic where she was seen spring a unique look. Take a look

Ananya Panday's scribbled pants

Ananya Panday on Monday, May 17, 2020, took to her Instagram and shared a post. In the post, she shared several pics where she wore a unique Moschino outfit. In the picture, Ananya was seen in a white top which has roses and his pink lines scribbled all over it. She is seen in skin colour trousers which have scribble-like design in black. She opted for a natural makeup-free messy look with open hair in the picture. She sported matching heels to round off her look. Take a look at the picture here.

Ananya Panday captioned the picture and wrote: "amore a prima vista". This was followed by a black heart. The caption she wrote means love at first sight. This must be her love towards the outfit she is wearing. She was seen sitting on a chair in the post when she was in Palermo, Italy. After this post was shared several fans asked a question about her outfit. Here is what they had to ask.

One fan wrote "Hey someone drew on your legs btw ðŸ˜¬". One fan wrote "unreal ðŸ˜". Another fan also wrote "Ham school ki diwaro pe waise marks banate theðŸ˜…" Another fan write "ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥why marker on legs ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚". One fan even went on to write "The struggle in figuring it out , it weren’t pen marks... uffðŸ˜“". Take a look at the comments here.

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her celebrating one year of Student of The Year 2. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "1 year of SOTY 2 today!! ðŸ¥³ This also marks my first year in the industry â¤ï¸ here are a few of my firsts ðŸ˜Š my 1st screen test, my 1st reading, my 1st director, my 1st co stars, my 1st shot, my 1st dialogue, my 1st song shoot, my 1st stunt (and stunt double ðŸ˜›) and my 1st trailer launch - all leading up to my 1st film ever â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ forever grateful and blessed to have received so much love from all of you â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ thank you @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @tigerjackieshroff @tarasutaria @adityaseal @dop007 @manishmalhotra05 @sharicsequeira @lovolol @parth.dholakia @vardannayak @ayeshadevitre @sajzdot @robin_behl14 @spacemuffin27 @pranita.abhi and the entire cast and crew of Student of the Year 2! â¤ï¸". Take a look at the post here.

