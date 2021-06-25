Ananya Panday Posts Adorable Childhood Pic, Says She Was 'born Ready For Hair Commercial'

Ananya Panday recently took a stroll down memory lane as she dug up her family album and shared an adorable photograph of her "two-month-old" self on social media. Earlier today, i.e. June 25, 2021, Ananya posted a major throwback photo from one of her family trips as a newborn and joked about being "born ready for a hair commercial". Soon after her candid moment with mother Bhavana Pandey posing with her in the background surfaced on the internet, Farah Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Warda Khan Nadiadwala and Dia Mirza flocked to the comment section of her post, along with netizens, to share their reaction about the same.

Ananya Panday's childhood photo chilling by the beach wins netizens' hearts

Ananya Panday often gives fans major baby fever with her cutesy childhood photos on social media and her Instagram handle is proof. After sharing a streak of throwback pictures with her beloved father Chunky Pandey on Father's Day 2021, the Student of the Year 2 star posted yet another unseen photo of herself on Instagram today, wherein she could be seen chilling on a cradle by the beach with her hair flowing with the wind. In the candid photo, a newborn Ananya sported a floral yellow outfit while her mother Bhavana Pandey flashed her beaming smile at the camera rocking a bikini as she basked in the sun on a lounge chair.

Along with posting the photo, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor penned a hilarious caption for her IG post, which read: "I was clearly born ready for a hair commercial". Later, Bhavana took to the comment section of her post and revealed that Ananya was two months old when the photograph was taken. She wrote, "Hahaha this was taken when you were just about 2 months old".

Check out Ananya Panday's Instagram post below:

Just like Ananya Panday's childhood photos that we usually see, her latest one on Instagram was also quick to grab eyeballs on social media and won fans' as well as a couple of Bollywood celebrities' hearts. While Dia Mirza commented on her IG post writing, "M- awwwww - hawk", filmmaker Farah Khan pointed out, "Check out bhavs bikini". On the other hand, Ananya's Khaali Peeli co-star, Ishaan Khatter, and Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda were left in splits by her post's caption.

Take a look:

IMAGE: ANANYA PANDAY'S INSTAGRAM

