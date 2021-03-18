Ananya Panday Reveals Her Childhood Fear Stopping Her From Re-watching 'Koi Mil Gaya'

From her stunning red carpet looks to vacation pictures on Instagram, Ananya Panday never fails to amaze her fans and followers. The young star kid recently took to Instagram and expressed her wish to re-watch the 2003 superhit film Koi Mil Gaya but also shared her childhood fear which stopped her from viewing it again and here is everything you need to know about it.

Ananya Panday's childhood fear

Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday has around 16.5 million followers on Instagram and the actor always makes sure to post updates about her personal as well as professional lives on her social media handle. Panday recently took to her IG stories and shared a boomerang of herself, which also stated that she wants to rewatch the 2003 movie Koi Mil Gaya but her fear of Jaadoo is holding her back from doing so. In the film, Jaadoo was the blue-coloured alien in the film, and his character became iconic and memorable over the years. Ananya's next story featured a close-up image of Jaadoo, which you can see below.

Ananya Panday's photos

The young actor recently took to her social media handle to wish her younger sibling Rysa Panday on her 17th birthday. Her caption read, "she’s 17!!!!! UghhhhhðŸ¥µðŸ¥µðŸ¥µðŸ¥µðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ stop @rysapanday hbd ðŸ˜¤â¤ï¸." Ananya shared a string of images from Rysa's birthday party in which they both posed in front of a wall with several balloons in dim lights. Ananya wore a crop top and denim jeans and a pair of heart-shaped hoop earrings and sported a pair of white sneakers while her sister Rysa wore a short blingy dress and paired it up with funky sneakers.

Ananya Panday's latest

Ananya was last seen in the OTT film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and is currently filming for her next venture titled Liger opposite south star Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the multi-lingual Liger is an upcoming romantic sports action film that is simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu language. The movie will also be dubbed in Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, Liger also features Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. The shooting of the film was halted in March 2020 owing to the lockdown but has recently commenced again.

Image Credits: Ananya Panday Official Instagram Account

