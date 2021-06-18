Ananya Panday Reveals Six Things That Bring A Smile To Her Face; Here's What They Are

Actor Ananya Panday recently listed the six things that instantly bring a smile to her face. The actor loves to keep her 18.8 million followers on her Instagram handle updated and recently she revealed six reasons that make her smile. The actor wrote, "making Ananya smile 101" and added a smiley to share the six things.

In the first slide of the Instagram post, Ananya was seen enjoying a cookie in a park. For the picnic, she decided to wear a striped pink and red sweater with a camouflage jacket and a beaded hairband. The second slide showed Ananya having a gala time with her friends, indicating that spending time with her friends makes her happy. In the third slide, Ananya showed her love for dogs by adding a picture of a black Labradoodle looking up at her innocently.

She also added a picture of a sunset view. The brilliant gradient of pink, purple and orange sky was one of the things that made the Khaali Peeli actor smile. Ananya claimed that she was a coffee-lover by adding an image of a cup full of her favourite beverage. In the final slide, she showed the sun setting on a clear beach.

Ananya's friend and stylist Tanya Ghavri commented with hands-raised emoji to show her love for the new Instagram post. Her fans too showered the Student Of The Year 2 actor with praises. They flooded the comment section with heart emojis, heart-eyes and fire emojis. "You're so cute", wrote one fan while another called her "Gorgeous". Fans also said that the actor looked pretty in her pictures. One fan complimented Ananya for her smile in the pictures. The post garnered over 230,000 likes within an hour.

On the professional front, Ananya would be featuring in Puri Jagannadh's Liger next to Vijay Deverakonda. The actor would be making her Telugu debut through the movie. The action-packed film would also mark Deverakonda's debut in Bollywood. Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande will also be seen in supporting roles in the movie. Liger is expected to release on September 9, 2021, in theatres.

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

