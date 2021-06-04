Ananya Panday Says 'be Kind, Especially To Yourself' While Giving A Peek Into Her Skincare

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, on Friday, took to her verified social media handle and shared a multiple picture post along with a thought-provoking message on self-love. Interestingly, in the photos, Panday can be seen posing for mirror selfies while sporting a facemask. The mirror selfies of the actor also captured the back cover of her phone, in which a message was quoted. It read, "it’s never a bad idea to be kind". Writing the same as the caption, Ananya further added, "especially to yourself" along with a ghost and heart emojis.

Ananya Panday's take on self-love

In no time, the Student Of The Year 2 actor's post managed to garner over 150k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of her 18.7M followers flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. On the other hand, actor-producer Charmme Kaur went gaga over Panday's painted nails.

Ananya Panday has often encouraged the idea of self-love; be it through her social media post or interaction with the media. In April 2021, in an interview with Vogue magazine, she had shared her self-love mantra. In the conversation, she asserted that she feels the happiest with her body when it’s "well-fed", "well-rested" and "well-exercised". Explaining her take further, she added that more than trying to hit a target body weight or size, she seeks to look more for happiness by simply being kind to her body. While concluding, she told that that’s how an individual attains self-love - when they "listen to their body and respect it", because it does so much for them.

A peek into Ananya Panday's Instagram

Interestingly, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is an avid social media user as she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts. Her media feed is flooded with numerous selfies, self-portraits and videos. In her previous post, which was shared on Wednesday, Panday was seen sporting a blue-colour bucket hat.

On the professional front, the 22-year-old actor was last seen in Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The film, which was schedule to release in theatres, took an OTT release due to the ongoing pandemic. The rom-com released on ZEE5 in October 2020. Currently, she has two upcoming releases in her kitty; Vijay Devarkonda's Liger and an untitled Shakun Batra film.

