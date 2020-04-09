Ananya Panday Shares A Hilarious Prank Video With Her BBFs; Watch Video Here

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actors have been encouraging their fans to stay at home during this crisis and make the most out of the quarantine period. During this time, social media has played an important role as the actors are able to reach out to their fans.

While some actors are spending time with their loved ones, while some are learning new things. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday has been quite active on Instagram and she has shared a throwback video on her Instagram story which is hilarious.

On April 9, Student of The Year 2 actor took to her Instagram story to share a video which was posted by Shanaya Kapoor on her Instagram story. The video involves Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor. The three of them are known to be close friends.

In the blurred video, one can see Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor played a prank on Suhana Khan. It is Suhana Khan who seems to be entering the darkroom and screams at seeing Ananya Panday standing near the door. Shanaya Kapoor seemed to be behind the camera and has recorded this hilarious incident.

Here is a look at the video shared by Ananya Panday:

This is not the first time that Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan were seen together. The three of them have also been spotted together at various events. Here is a look at the picture of Ananya Panday and her best friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

