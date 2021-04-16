Ananya Panday Shares Adorable Childhood Picture With Missing Teeth; See Picture!

Student of the Year 2 star Ananya Panday took a trip down memory lane as she shared a childhood picture on her social media. Previously seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khattar, Ananya appeared to be feeling nostalgic as she recently shared another childhood memory on her Instagram. Check out Ananya Panday's Instagram post.

Ananya Panday's latest Instagram story

The 22-year-old actress took to her Instagram story to share a black and white childhood picture. In the picture, Ananya can be seen cheerfully smiling at the camera wearing a halter top. The actress can be seen missing a couple of teeth from the front of her mouth.

Ananya Panday's throwback picture

On the occasion of Holi, the young actress shared an adorable picture along with a sweet caption dedicated to her friends. The throwback picture showed Ananya playing Holi with Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. Ananya wrote in the caption that she shared most of her Holi memories with them and said that she missed them. Wishing everyone on the occasion of the festival, Ananya also urged her fans to stay safe.

A look at Ananya Panday's Instagram

Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took to her Instagram to flaunt her yoga skills with a witty caption. Sporting yoga wear, the actress appeared to smile while doing a headstand next to a huge Gorilla. Ananya dedicated the caption to Aadar Jain's new movie Hello Charlie.

The actress also shared a video of her walking down the runway for the Lakme Fashion Week Finale show. She excitedly informed her fans that she still cannot get over her experience of walking for the show and that it was a 'super fun' experience. Reuniting with her cousins, Ananya shared a snap with her cousins and wrote in the caption that they 're-united after a year and a half'.

Ananya Panday's latest movies

According to Hindustan Times, Ananya is all set to appear in Shakun Batra's romantic drama. The untitled movie will star Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress is also slated to appear in Puri Jagannadh's movie Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

