Ananya Panday Shares Adorable Baby Picture Of Herself On Her Insta Story, Pic Inside

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actors have been encouraging their fans to stay at home during this crisis and make the most out of the quarantine period. During this time, social media has played an important role as the actors are able to reach out to their fans. Bollywood actors have taken it upon themselves to keep their fans entertained. The celebrities are doing their bit to reach out to their fans and share updates about their day to day activities.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday has been active on Instagram and decided to treat her fans with an adorable baby picture of herself. Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to wish her friend Aaliya Kanuga on her birthday. The picture also features Alanna Panday. Ananya Panday wrote an adorable birthday wish for Aaliya in the caption of the picture. Ananya Panday captioned the picture as "Happy Birthday Aal, the sweetest ever!!" Ananya Panday also tagged Aaliya Kanuga and Alanna Panday calling her Baby Lana. While pointing an arrow towards herself, Ananya Panday said "Baby me".

Here is a look at Ananya Panday's picture

Recently, in an interview with a media publication, Ananya Panday opened up about her first-ever movie audition. Ananya Panday revealed that for the audition, she wore a red outfit for the video and she recorded the video on her phone. Ananya mentioned that she had to read out the dialogues for Jasmine and the scene went really well. The Student of The Year 2 actor said that the team mentioned that she was required to sing. Ananya admitted that she could not sing and she started wondering whether she should make someone else sing and pretend like she was singing. Ananya said that she got rejected for that. But still, she did not stop auditioning after that.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film received a fantastic response from the audiences. Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, Krishan Kumar. The movie also features Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Before the outbreak of Coronavirus, Ananya Panday was gearing up for her upcoming film Khali Peeli. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan. Khali Peeli will also feature Ishaan Khatter in the lead role.

