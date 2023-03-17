Ananya Panday Shares First Pics Of Newlyweds Alanna And Ivor McCray

Alanna Panday married long-time boyfriend Ivor McCray in a private ceremony today, at Taj Colaba in the attendance of friends and family. Cousin and bridesmaid Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share a first glimpse of the newlyweds.

An all-white affair

The couple got married in a white-themed ceremony, which followed the previous pastel-themed wedding festivities. The bride wore an all-white sequinned bridal lehenga with heavy embroidery. Alanna let her bridal attire take centre stage by opting for a dewy nude makeup look. Groom Ivor arrived on a horse with his baarat and was also decked in a traditional white silhouette. Together the pair was a vision in white.

In the short video Ananya Panday posted, Alanna and Ivor are seen beaming at each other and taking their pheras hand in hand. The next short video showed them seated with their hands stacked on each other, mouthing prayers.

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of Anurag Kashyap and friend to Alanna, also posted a picture to her Instagram story congratulating the pair with a white heart.

The bridesmaids opted for light pastel numbers, as was seen with Ananya Panday's powder blue Manish Malhotra saree. Alizeh Agnihotri, daughter of Alvira Khan Agnihotri, also opted for a similar colour palette as did Aaliyah Kashyap in a Papa Don't Preach bejeweled lehenga. Other wedding guests also kept it subtle. Some notable names seen entering the venue were uncle-aunt Chunky and Bhavana Panday, Manish Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Nandita Mahatani, Anushka Dandekar, Mahima Chaudhary, and Elli Avram among others.

Ivor popped the question to Alanna in a beach proposal in November of 2021. The couple were engaged for a little over a year before commencing their wedding festivities earlier this week with a bridal brunch. The brunch was followed by the mehendi and haldi ceremonies held on separate days. The festivities concluded today with the pair tying the knot.