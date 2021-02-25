Ananya Panday Shares Photos From Her Recent Shoot; Says 'I Wanna Snooze And Not Lose'

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently shared a few pictures of herself dressed in a co-ord set. The actor is seen leaning on her sofa as she posed for the pictures. Fans commented on her pictures in numbers and mentioned that she looked adorable.

Ananya Panday's photo in Dhruv Kapoor's co-ord set

Actor Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures as she was dressed in Dhruv Kapoor's designer co-ord set. She wore a lacey peach bralette to pair it with the floral printed jacket. Ananya also shared a few candids as she giggled in a few pictures. In her caption, she wrote that she wants to write, "you snooze you lose" but she wants to snooze and sleep and doesn't want to lose. Take a look at Ananya Panday's outfit here.

Reactions to Ananya Panday's latest photos

Several celebrities commented on Ananya's picture. Maheep Kapoor sent fire and heart emojis complimenting her on her photos. Jewellery designer Neelam Kothari wrote, "I wanna snooze too you lose." Writer R M Drake told Ananya that is getting there and she shouldn't overstress. He also wrote that it is almost home. Several fans flooded her comment section with heart and fir emojis. Take a look at some comments on Ananya Panday's photo.

A sneak peek into Ananya Panday's Instagram

Ananya shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot. She wore a casual outfit as she relaxed on her chair. She wore an asymmetrical one-sleeved white top, black shorts and a beige oversized shirt. Ananya wrote that all she wants is a burger. She also wore a white crop top with printed brown shorts. She tied her hair in a messy ponytail and accessorized her outfit with loads of rings. Here are some pictures of Ananya Panday's outfit.

Ananya Panday's movies

Ananya made her debut with Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya Panday's movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli garnered her immense popularity. The actor will next be seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger. She is currently filming for the movie, Shakun Batra.

