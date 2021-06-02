Ananya Panday Shares Pic Flaunting Her Fashionable Hat, Leaves Fans In Complete Awe

Actor Ananya Panday is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. The Student of the Year 2 star recently took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself flaunting her new hat. Netizens also loved her new look in the hat.

Ananya Panday shares her look in her new hat

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to share some snaps with her new hat. In the photos, she can be seen in different poses with her hat. In the caption, she wrote, “I love my new hat!!” Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on her post. Several users commented that they loved her new look while several others expressed their love with emojis. Deanne Panday also commented on her niece’s post and said, “I love you & your hat.” Check out some of the comments below.

Ananya Panday’s social media presence

Ananya Panday is quite active on social media and keeps her fans informed about her daily activities. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a series of no make-up photos. She posted a series of selfies in which we can see her enjoying leisure time at home while wearing a comfy grey tank top. In the last photo, she also shared a quote that read, ‘tenderness is our superpower’. In the caption, she greeted all her fans and followers by adding ‘Hi’ along with a heart symbol next to it. Have a look at her post below.



Ananya Panday on the work front

Ananya Panday is currently working on her upcoming project Liger with director Puri Jagannadh. The film is supposed to be a sports-action drama and will also star Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles. Some other actors like Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu and Ali will also play crucial roles in the movie. The film is scheduled to have a theatrical release in September 2021. Reportedly, she will also play a crucial role in Shakun Batra’s upcoming project. Previously, Ananya played the main lead in Khaali Peeli along with Ishan Khatter. The film is available to stream on Zee5.

