Ananya Panday Shares Unseen Childhood Photos On Cousin Alanna's Birthday; See Pics

Ananya Panday is currently celebrating her cousin Allana Panday's birthday. The actor, who often shares childhood photos on Instagram, went down her memory lane again to bring yet another unseen throwback photo. Ananya shared two stories to wish Allana, who is celebrating her birthday, in Hawaii.

Ananya Panday wishes cousin sister Allana on her birthday

Taking to Instagram stories, the Student Of The Year 2 actor shared two childhood photos with her elder cousin sister Alanna. In the photos, baby Anaya was seen wearing a red t-shirt with a pair of blue denims while Allana wore a blue t-shirt and red shorts. The Khaali Peeli actor wrote, "Happy bday Lanshu ILYSM," in the photo. In the other one, she just added a red heart emoji.

Allana and Ananya were last seen together during their family dinner in Mumbai. Ananya shared photos with her cousins Ahaan and Allana and sister Rysa. In the caption, she mentioned how she met her cousins after over a year. She wrote, "mine!! 🌈 re-united after a year and a half🥺🍓."

Some more childhood photos of Ananya

Ananya Panday often treats her fans with throwback photos from her childhood. In June, the actor shared a childhood photo of her enjoying at a beach with her mother, Bhavana Panday. In the photo, baby Ananya was seen wearing a yellow coloured two piece swim suit. Her hair were standing straight due to the air at the beach. In the captio, the 22-year-old joked about her hair in the photo and wrote, "I was clearly born ready for a hair commercial 💁🏻‍♀️😝." Bhavana Panday, who was also seen in the picture, revealed Ananya was approx two months old when the photo was taken. She wrote, "Hahahah this was taken when you were just about 2 months old ♥️♥️."

Ananya Panday celebrated Father's Day with some more photos from her childhood. The actor shared three photos with her father Chunky Panday. One of them was from the beach. In the caption, she mentioned how Chunky Panday is the coolest father with a hilarious twist. She wrote, "coolest there ever was, coolest there will ever be (and imma not jokin about that😝) 😎 happy Father’s Day Papa, love u the most 🧡."

