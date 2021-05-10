Ananya Panday Shares Work Created By Her Fans As SOTY 2 Turns 2, Says 'forever Grateful'

May 10, 2021, marked the two year anniversary of the film Student Of The Year 2, which also marked the debut of actor Ananya Panday into the Hindi film industry. Ananya Panday received a lot of love and adulation for her role as Shreya in the film and her role is remembered even today with fan pages dedicated to her character in the film. On the two year anniversary of the film, Ananya Panday received some really sweet wishes from her fans who call themselves ‘Ananians’. Ananya Panday then shared the wish she received from a couple of her fan pages on her story and thanked them for their love.

2 years of SOTY 2

The first thing that Ananya Panday shared was a video that was made by a group of girls who are huge fans of the actor and SOTY 2. In the video, the girls can be seen enacting their favourite scenes from the film. They also expressed their love and adulation for Ananya Panday and the way she pulled off her character in the film. Sharing the video to her story, Ananya Panday wrote, “Forever grateful for the love that pours in every day. #2YEARSSOTY2”.

The next thing she shared was a collage that was made by another group of her fans. The youngsters in the group expressed their feelings by holding up placards that had words of affirmation for team SOTY 2. They wrote, “2 years of Student Of The Year 2. Congrats to the team, we love you”. While sharing it on her story, Ananya Panday wrote, “You guys are the most special! Love each and every one of you”.

On April 22, 2021, which was celebrated as Earth Day, Ananya Panday’s Instagram saw her posting a message fitting the occasion. She shared a picture of herself by the beach as the sun was setting. The sky was coloured in a myriad of shades creating a stunning scene. In the picture, Ananya Panday could be seen looking back and smiling for the camera. She is dressed down in the picture with a pink camisole and a pair of white pants. She captioned her picture by thanking mother earth and saying, “let’s all promise to do better and be kinder”.

