Ananya Panday Shows How She's 'tryna Be For The Rest Of Life' With A Beach Video

Ananya Panday is a dog lover and she has had several pet dogs in her life. From getting a new labrador as a birthday gift from her mother to playing with a Huskey on the sets of Liger, Ananya was often seen having a special place in her heart for dogs. She recently posted a video of herself playing with one of her dogs on the beach and revealed what she wants to do all her life.

Ananya Panday plays with her dog on the beach

Ananya Panday recently took a stroll to a beach with her sister Rysa and pet dog. She shared a video on Instagram in which she was playing with her dog. Ananya also shared a photo with her dog and sister Rysa. In the picture, both Ananya and Rysa were petting their dog. In the caption, the Student Of The Year 2 actor wrote, "fur realzzz this is how I’m tryna be for the rest of my life 🐾". Ananya wore a black coloured crop top and paired it with tie-dye printed sweatpants. On the other hand, Rysa wore a black coloured sweatshirt with blue bottoms.

Several fans and friends reacted to Ananya Panday's latest post. While her aunt Deanne Panday showered her with some heart-eye emojis, her friend Shanaya Kapoor had something else to discuss. Shahana observes that she has the same pair of sweatpants as Ananya and wrote, "love how we got the same sweatpants without knowing lol🦥". Ananya replied to Shanaya's comment and jokingly wrote, "cuz ur brain is always copying me unknowingly 😗".

Ananya Panday's series of mirror selfies

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of mirror selfies. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took some photos of herself in a black coloured outfit. Her i-phone cover read, "It's never a bad idea to be kind", while a small hanging on her phone read, "Annie". In the caption, Ananya wrote, "❤️‍🔥 (u guys will be happy to know I literally cannot think of captions anymore but I’ll be back)". Ananya Panday's photos received over 904 thousand likes and over 6.9 thousand comments.

IMAGE: ANANYA PANDAY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.