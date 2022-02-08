Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' To Resume Shoot Next Month

Actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Gehraiyaan. With Gehraiyaan going on floors soon, Siddhanth and Ananya are all set to reunite for their second venture titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Recently, Ananya shared an update about the film's shooting and revealed that it will begin soon. The film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is a 'digital age' story of three friends in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi starer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan shooting to commence from next month

In a recent interview with Mid Day, Ananya Panday gave an update about the film's shoot. Reportedly after Gehraiyaan releases, she will shift her attention to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and they will begin shooting very soon. Sharing the same she said-

“We will start shooting in March or April. It’s an honest, relatable and funny film"

Hinting towards the plot of the film, Ananya further added-

“When it comes to Farhan (Akhtar, producer)and Zoya, they (have a command over)coming-of-age films centred on friendship. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has a social media aspect to it, which makes it relatable and interesting,”

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Poster

The first look of the poster of the much-awaited Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was dropped last year. Ananya Panday's new film poster saw her with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh as they sat on a sofa. The poster featured Panday leaning on Siddhant Chaturvedi as Gourav Adarsh clicked a selfie of the trio. Ananya captioned her post, "Find your friends and you won’t need followers."

Here take a look at the poster-

Teaser of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya Panday also posted a teaser of the upcoming film, in which the three can be seen eating popcorn, dancing around, laughing and spending quality time with each other. The video also mentioned that the film will be released in theatres in 2023. Panday wrote in the caption, "When you have to disconnect to connect."

Here take a look-

The film will mark Ananya Panday's second collaboration with Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is touted to be a tale of true friends and is likely to premiere sometime in 2023 but there is no official confirmation on its release date. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti. It is produced by Zoya, Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Image:Instagram@ananyapanday,siddhantchaturvedi