Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Wrap Up Shakun Batra's Next; Director Gets Emotional

Actor Ananya Panday who was shooting for director Shakun Batra’s next untitled film has finally wrapped up the schedule. The yet-untitled film was being shot in Mumbai over the past few weeks As the shoot wrapped, Shakun gave a farewell speech. A video shared by a fan club of Deepika Padukone features Shakun giving a speech before cutting a cake at the wrap of his film. Apart from the fan club, Ananya also took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the clapper board while announcing the wrap.

In the viral video, Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya can be seen cheering him on at the end of his speech. The rest of the crew is also seen rooting for the director and Deepika, Ananya, and Siddhant. Shakun is seen telling his crew and cast, "I still have some work left to do, but hopefully, we have a film.". According to various reports, Deepika will be seen playing the role of a fitness instructor in the film that happens to be a complicated relationship drama. Dhairya Karwa, who was seen in URI: The Surgical Strike, is also a part of the film. Last year, the stars were frequently spotted traveling to and from Alibaug for the film's shoot. They were also in Goa for the film's shooting schedule.



Apart from the video, several pictures of the entire star cast and crew while celebrating the wrap-up have also gone viral on social media. Not much has been known about the project. Deepika during her last conversation with Hindustan Times, revealed that the upcoming film is light-hearted. She had further shared that the film belongs to the domestic noir genre and described it as something that has not been shown in the Hindi cinema before.

Meanwhile, other than this untitled film, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in Bhoot Police where he will be seen sharing screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has a series of films lined up for the year. She will be seen co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83, the release of which was postponed because of the pandemic. She will also reunite with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of The Intern. Deepika's upcoming list of films also includes Fighter, in which she will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan.

