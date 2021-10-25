Bollywood actor Ananya Panday who was expected to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday has skipped the summons. Panday was earlier supposed to arrive at the NCB office at 11 am. However, as the NCB officials were busy, she was later called at 2 pm. Even so, sources have now informed that the Bollywood actor will skip the summons.

This was the third time, Panday was summoned by the anti-drug agency. However, NCB sources have informed that Panday has requested a further date due to 'personal commitments' and the agency has accepted her request and will issue her fresh summons for another date.

Actor Ananya Panday is not appearing before NCB today in the ongoing drugs case. She has requested NCB for a further date due to personal commitments. NCB has accepted her request; to issue her fresh summons for another date: NCB Sources



Ananya Panday is being questioned by the NCB in the Mumbai drugs case after her alleged WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Earlier on Sunday, sources had informed Republic Media Network that the NCB was probing the finances of all accused related to the case. The NCB had recovered the accounts of the drug peddlers, however, the NCB will also check the accounts of Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday. The duo had allegedly discussed procuring marijuana.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB sleuths led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to the deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.