Ananya Panday Stuns In Post Pack-up Shot With Her "favourite Dear Friend"

Actor Ananya Panday recently shared one of her cool looks on social media with all her fans that showcased her trendy attire. She even mentioned how her photo was captured right after pack up. All her fans swamped her post with hearts the moment she posted it online.

Ananya Panday’s post pack-up shot

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this amazing photo of herself in which she can be seen posing against a chair with an intense and elegant look on her face. She can be seen wearing a pink coloured comic book print crop top flashing some of the famous comic books characters and doodles all over it. Her hair looked casual and she kept her hair simply open.

In the caption, she added symbols of an octopus and a lollipop and then stated how it was her post-pack-up shot. She also added how her look was captured by her favourite dear friend, Avinash Gowarikar, and added an emoji of a face showing off its tongue. In the end, she added a heart symbol along with a camera symbol to give credits to her photographer.

Many of the fans took to Ananya Panday’s Instagram and stated how she was their favourite and dropped in fire emojis to depict how stunning she looked in her latest photo. Many of the fans also added that she looked beautiful while many others complimented her on her cuteness. Many of her fans even dropped in heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to express how amazed they were to see her latest Instagram photo. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Ananya Panday’s Instagram.





Ananya Panday’s films and upcoming projects

Ananya Panday has appeared in a couple of films so far and gained a massive fan following in her career. The actor has been gearing up for one of her upcoming movies, Linger, which has been slated to release this year in September. Written and directed by Puri Jagannath, Linger is a romantic sports action film that is also being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. Ananya Panday will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next whose title hasn't been finalised yet.

