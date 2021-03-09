Ananya Panday Talks About Being Body Shamed, Reveals She Was Called 'chicken Legs'

Actor Ananya Panday recently opened up social media bullying. The star kid, who was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter opened up about how people on the internet body-shamed her and called her names like 'chicken legs' and 'flat-screen'.

Ananya Panday on internet bullying

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday spoke at length about the mean comments and criticism she faces online. The young actor stated that she is not completely immune to trolls and has had people making fun of her 'toothpick legs', calling her 'chicken legs', and even a 'hunchback' because she had a slouch. She continued saying that she has a very strong set of friends and her teachers and parents were very supportive, from whom she derived the strength to face all the mean comments.

The star kid further talked about this and stated that there are days when she questions the reason behind the trolls attacking her personality and her way of speaking. Panday feels that the only way through it is to be positive and kind and not to make someone else feel bad about themselves. She also added that she is a work in progress when it comes to being immune to negativity. Ananya, who started the campaign called 'So Positive' against online bullying, also mentioned that it is an ongoing process and she can't say that it doesn't hurt even though she is pretty thick-skinned but she feels like one day, when she is not in the right frame of mind, or if something happens at work and on top of that she sees something like this, it could hurt her.

Ananya Panday to star in Liger

The Student of the Year 2 actor is currently filming for her upcoming multi-lingual movie titled Liger, opposite South star Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is an upcoming romantic sports action film that is simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu language. The movie will also be dubbed in Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, Liger also features Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. The shooting of the film was halted in March 2020 owing to the lockdown but has recently commenced again.

Image Credits: Ananya Panday Official Instagram Account