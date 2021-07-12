Ananya Panday Teams Up With Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Branch To Fight Cyberbullying

Actress Ananya Panday recently partnered with ACP Sandeep Karnik, PSI Dattatray Dnyaneshwar Bhojane, and PSI Ajay Kashinath Patil of Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime branch, to raise awareness about cyberbullying and discussed issues faced by the youth in cyberspace. During the virtual interaction, the actress asked the experts how can people strengthen their social media space.

Ananya Panday fights against cyberbullying

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress even asked them how can youth prevent themselves from social media bullying and speak up against it. Anaya shared her experience of being a part of such a noble initiative. "The conversation I had with the ACP Sandeep Karnik, PSI Dattatray Dnyaneshwar Bhojane, and PSI Ajay Kashinath Patil of Mumbai Police at the Cyber Crime branch was really insightful. Discussing the various aspects of cyberbullying and ways to keep social media profiles safe has helped me understand so much,” she opined. Continuing further, she explained, “Through this, our hope is that it helps all users of various social media platforms as well. It is really commendable the work they have been doing to keep cyberspace clean and safe, This interaction was another step we took to spread awareness about cyberbullying, coming from the officers themselves - the information is legitimate, verified, and accessible on our social media handle too now."

Ananya previously launched an initiative on social media day titled 'Social Media for Social Good', to hail good Samaritans who have used social media for the greater good of society. Anaya even launched the 'So Positive' campaign in 2019, to raise awareness against cyberbullying and spread kindness in the social media space.

Ananya Panday and her family recently suffered a major loss after her grandmother Snehlata Pandey passed away. The actress had shared a post on Instagram and penned an emotional note while recalling all the times she had spent with her grandmother from her childhood to the recent ones. “Rest in power, my angel. When she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defective heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red-streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self-proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader, and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much (sic)” she wrote. Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next film.

