Ananya Panday Thanks Bhumi Pednekar For Sharing 'helpful' Information About COVID-19

Owing to the exponential growth of COVID cases in Mumbai, the entire city has been put under lockdown once again. Amidst this, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday is making it a point to spread awareness about the pandemic via social media. Recently, the star shared a method through which one can find all recent COVID-19 information with the exact number of bed availability and COVID wards in one’s locality. While doing so, Ananya also thanked co-actor Bhumi Pednekar with whose help she was able to procure the latest information.

Ananya Panday thanks Bhumi Pednekar

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared Bhumi’s profile where the latter had shared easy access to updates about Plasma donation and COVID warriors. Upon looking at the info herself, the star found that the updates were really helpful. She quipped, “Thank You Bhumi Pednekar this was so helpful” while sharing the story. Check out the post shared below:

For the unversed, Bhumi Pednekar has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. On April 5, the actor shared a health bulletin writing, “As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals.” She further urged people who have been in her contact to get themselves tested. “If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately”, she added.

Ever since then, Bhumi has been raising awareness about the pandemic using her social media profile. Be it plasma donation or helping other COVID patients in need, she has been trying to help the underprivileged people in need. Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has been catching up on reading. She recently shared a snap of the book cover she has been reading on her Instagram story. The book posted by the star was Erin Carlson’s biography on Hollywood icon Meryl Steep namely, Queen Meryl: The Iconic Roles, Heroic Deeds, and Legendary Life of Meryl Streep. She shared a quirky gif alongside the book cover that reads, “currently reading”. Here’s taking a glimpse of her story:

