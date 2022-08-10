Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda Promote 'Liger' In Style; Malaika Arora Aces Athleisure

Quick links:
Vijay Deverakonda stepped out in style to promote his upcoming film 'liger'. The actor looked dapper in a black t-shirt and pink pants.
Ananya Panday, who also joined Deverakonda for 'Liger' promotions, looked pretty in a black-coloured cut-out dress.
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, their son, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and more were clicked at the special screening of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
Kartik Aaryan looked uber-cool in a blue shirt and dark-coloured jeans as he was spotted out and about in the city.