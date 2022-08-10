Last Updated:

Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda Promote 'Liger' In Style; Malaika Arora Aces Athleisure

Actors Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda promote 'Liger', while Malaika Arora clicked outside Diva Yoga in her athleisure here's a look at more celebs:

Written By
Swati Singh
Vijay Deverakonda
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vijay Deverakonda stepped out in style to promote his upcoming film 'liger'. The actor looked dapper in a black t-shirt and pink pants.

Ananya Panday
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday, who also joined Deverakonda for 'Liger' promotions, looked pretty in a black-coloured cut-out dress.

Aamir Khan
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, their son, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and more were clicked at the special screening of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Kartik Aaryan
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan looked uber-cool in a blue shirt and dark-coloured jeans as he was spotted out and about in the city.

Malaika Arora
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora aced her athleisure as she was clicked outside Diva Yoga.

Twinkle Khanna
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Twinkle Khanna was clicked in Juhu and she looked pretty in casuals.

Tiger Shroff
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a black t-shirt and grey pants at the book launch of Yash Birla in Bandra.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Kriti Sanon steps out in style; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at airport & more

Kriti Sanon steps out in style; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at airport & more
'Liger': Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda & Ramya Krishnan dazzle at film promotion event

'Liger': Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda & Ramya Krishnan dazzle at film promotion event
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com