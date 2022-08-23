South star Vijay Deverakondais all set to bring forward an untold story of a boxer in his most awaited film Liger wherein he will star alongside Ananya Panday. The film will witness Deverakonda in an intense avatar as he steps into the shoes of a Mixed Martial Arts fighter, whereas Ananya will be seen essaying the role of Vijay's love interest.

Liger is slated to hit the big screens on August 25, 2022. As the release date of the Vijay and Ananya starrer film is inching closer, recently the latter visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to seek the blessings of god.

Ananya Panday shares glimpses from her visit to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

The entire team of Liger is busy promoting the forthcoming project. Continuing with the promotional streaks, the team is currently in Delhi. On Monday, Ananya Panday headed to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her visit to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib which is situated in Delhi. In the photo, Ananya is seen standing outside the Gurudwara with her hands folded. She is seen donning a pink coloured suit. Ananya kept her tresses open while covering her head with a dupatta. Sharing the photo, the Gehraiyaan actor wrote in the caption, "Satnam Waheguru ✨Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru ji ki fateh."

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section. One of the fans wrote, "Seeesssshhh the suit and gurudawara vibes" another wrote, "Where is vijaydevarakonda," whereas, the rest of the users simply flooded the comments with fire and heart emoticons.

More about Liger

Touted to be an action drama, the film has been written, directed, and produced by Puri Jagannadh, while Charmme Kaur co-produced it. Liger follows the life of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. The upcoming Indian sports action film has been filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the film also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Shah Emtiaj in pivotal roles. Moreover, the film will also star boxing legend, Mike Tyson, in a cameo appearance.

