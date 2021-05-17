Ananya Panday Wishes Her Dadi Through A Major Throwback Picture; Calls Her 'bestie'

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently took to social media to wish her grandmother, Snehlata Pandey, on the occasion of her birthday. In the major throwback post, a young Ananya can be seen sitting on the table alongside her Daadi while wearing a mischievous smile across her face. The actor also tagged her as ‘Bestie’ while wholeheartedly expressing her love through a short caption. Ananya Pandey was also recently in the news when the teaser release of her film, Liger, was postponed due to the ongoing COVID 19 second wave.

Ananya Panday’s childhood picture

Celebrated young actor Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to share a major throwback picture as she was wishing her grandmother, Snehlata Pandey. In the picture posted on her story, she can be seen sitting on the floor along with her Daadi while the picture is being clicked with a classic flash camera. The young girl in the picture can be spotted looking sideways, at her grandmother, while wearing a bright smile across her face. She is seen dressed in a white fill-sleeved top while her hair has been left open with a white headband.

Chunky Pandey’s mother, Snehlata Pandey, on the other hand, is looking away from the camera with a faint smile across her lips. She is seen dressed in a simple black top while she is leaning against the surface right in front of her. A flat-screen television can also be spotted in the background, amongst other things, indicating that the picture had been taken at home.

In the small note added with the picture, Ananya Pandey has called her grandmother, her ‘bestie’. She has expressed her love at the end and has also topped up the caption with a red heart. Have a look at the picture on Ananya Panday’s Instagram story here:

In the next story, Ananya Panday has also shared a relatively recent picture with her grandmother. In this adorable post, she can be seen kissing her Dadi on the forehead while sitting close to her on the sofa. Snehlata Pandey can also be seen blowing a kiss at the camera while maintaining a straight face throughout. Have a look:

