Ananya Panday Wraps Up 'Liger' Goa Schedule, Celebrates With Her 'girl Squad' On A Yacht

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday recently, took to Instagram to announce that the Liger team has now wrapped up their Goa schedule of the film. The exciting update was shared on her Instagram stories with stunning sun-kissed pictures alongside her girl squad. The actor captioned the photo as, “That’s a wrap for Goa”.

Ananya Panday wraps up Goa schedule

In the pictures shared by her, Ananya and her ‘boaties’ can be seen having a gala time at a yacht. From mirror-selfies to a stunning sun-kissed photo, going by her Instagram stories it appears that the actor has developed an amicable bond with the Liger team. The entire crew also enjoyed a celebratory dinner by the sea post successfully wrapping up the shoot. Here’s taking a quick look at the photos shared by Ananya:

ALSO READ| 'Liger': Ananya Panday Shoots Sequence With 150 Junior Artistes, Vijay To Join Soon

This development just comes weeks after Mid-Day reported that Ananya has resumed shooting for the film after the COVID-19 lockdown. In the report presented by the portal, Ananya reportedly performed a scene in Bandra, Mumbai and this scene wasn’t an easy one. The sequence included 150 junior artists as it saw Ananya walking out of a building to wave towards the crowd. The scene was reportedly shot in a newly-constructed building and the production team of the film had taken care of all the necessary safety measures detailed in government guidelines.

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday Is Vibing And Thriving In This Latest Photoshoot; See Pics

Previously, the release date of the film was shared by south star Vijay Deverakonda, who is also essaying the lead role in the film. The actor in his tweet mentioned that Liger will hit the cinema theatres on September 9, this year. Liger will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s debut in the Bollywood film industry. Check out the tweet below:

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday & Katrina Kaif Pour Sweet Birthday Wishes For 'super Human' Tiger Shroff

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is an upcoming romantic sports action film that is simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu language. The movie will also be dubbed in Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, Liger also features Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. The shooting of the film was halted in March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Now, almost after a hiatus of 11 months, the Liger team resumed the shoot in the month of February in Mumbai.

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday Drops Quirky Comment On Ishaan Khatter's Beach Photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.