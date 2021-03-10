Ananya Panday's Adorable Post As Sister Rysa Turns 17 Is Unmissable! Check Out The Caption

Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, ventured into acting in 2019 with leading roles in the teen film Student of the Year 2 and the comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. On Wednesday, March 10, Panday took to her Instagram handle to wish her younger sister Rysa Panday on her 17th birthday. Ananya shared a string of images from Rysa's birthday party in which they both posed in front of a wall with several balloons in dim lights. Anaya wore a crop top and denim jeans and a pair of large hoop earrings and sported a pair of white sneakers. Ananya Panday's sister Rysa wore a party dress and a pair of funky sneakers with radium. Ananya looked devasted to see her little sister grow up so fast in the pictures. She wrote in the caption "he’s 17!!!!! Ughhhhh. Stop @rysapanday hbd" with several hot faces and crying face emoticons.

Check out Ananya Panday's photos with the birthday girl and comments on post-

After Ananya Panday added the post in her Instagram feed, many B-town celebrities wished Rysa Pandey for her birthday. Ishaan Khatter wrote, "hahaha you're really devasted that she is growing in pic 3" with a laughing emoticon referring to the pic in which she placed her hand on the forehead as a disappointment as she posed with Rysa. Shanaya Kapoor commented, "RICE. Looking like a little lady" adding pleading, pink hearts, and flying kiss emoticons. Karishma Kapoor commented "Happy Birthday Rysa!" with a cake and pink heart emoticons. Her followers also showed their love for the birthday girl with several red hearts, fire, and heart eyes emotions and they also had a good laugh with Ananya's expression in the photos.

Ananya Pandey celebrates women's day with grandmothers

Ananya Panday took to Instagram on Monday, March 8, to give tribute to her grandmothers, on the occasion of International Women's Day. Ananya Panday's shared pictures with her paternal and maternal grandmother and penned a heartfelt note for them. Ananya Panday wrote in the caption, "The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes my Dadi and Nani - happy Women’s day to my best and happy Women’s day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you I love you guys u rock". Take a look at the post here and her fan's reactions to her special tribute.

Promo Image Source: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.