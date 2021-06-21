Ananya Panday's Birthday Wish For Mom Bhavna Pandey Is Filled With 'love'; See Pics

Ananya Panday has been quite upfront about her family in the public domain and frequently shares pictures with them on social media. June 21 marks the birthday of her mother Bhavna and the actor has made sure to acknowledge the special occasion on Instagram. She has shared a couple of pictures with her mother in her latest post, that show the mother-daughter duo posing together for the camera. Ananya also penned a short but heartfelt message for Bhavna in the caption, expressing her love and affection for her mother.

Ananya Panday sends her birthday wishes for Bhavna Pandey

The photos that Ananya Panday has posted on Instagram show her seated beside her mother in a garden. While Bhavna sported her shades, Ananya simply winked for the camera in one of the pictures. She wrote in the caption, “If love had a face, it would be yours 🌻happppy bday Maaama, love u for life”. Her fans promptly joined her in the comments section to wish Bhavna on her special day, while also heaping praises on their mother-daughter moment captured on camera.

IMAGE: ANANYA PANDAY'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

A day ago, the actor had also shared a handful of pictures with her father Chunky, on the occasion of Father’s Day. The clicks have captured some of her rare moments from her childhood with her father, one of which shows her as an infant. In the caption, she made a light-hearted pun about his character ‘Aakhri Pasta’ from the Housefull franchise. Her message reads, “coolest there ever was, coolest there will ever be (and imma not jokin about that😝) 😎 happy Father’s Day Papa, love u the most “.

Ananya Panday followed her father’s footsteps into the film industry as an actor. She made her debut back in 2019 with the film Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She had previously starred in Khaali Peeli which was released last year on Zee Plex in the wake of the pandemic. She is currently working on the upcoming film Liger, which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The film is currently under production and will release on September 9 this year.

IMAGE: ANANYA PANDAY & BHAVNA PANDEY'S INSTAGRAM

