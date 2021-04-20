Ananya Panday's Current Late Night Reading List Includes Meryl Streep's Biography

Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday has been catching up on her reading as she recently shared a book on her social media. The young actress is making buzz after being slated to work alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Chaturvedi in an upcoming romantic drama. Raising awareness about Covid, Ananya also shared several articles on precautions and awareness. Check out Ananya Panday's latest Instagram posts.

'Currently reading'

The actress took to her Instagram story to share the snap of a book she has been currently reading. The book shared by Ananya is Erin Carlson's biography on Hollywood actress Meryl Steep titled Queen Meryl: The Iconic Roles, Heroic Deeds, and Legendary Life of Meryl Streep. The young actress uploaded the story late at night to give a peek into her late-night reads.

A look into Ananya Panday's Instagram

The 22-year-old actress has been actively playing her role in spreading awareness about the pandemic. Ananya Panday's latest Instagram stories were a series of covid precautions and measures to take on a personal level to avoid the spread of disease more. The actress also shared the news of vaccines being made available for citizens beyond 18 years old. Check out Ananya's Instagram stories here.

Ananya Panday's throwback pictures

Recently, Ananya shared throwback pictures of her previous photoshoot. In the pictures, Ananya can be seen in multiple trendy western outfits with glam makeup. She captioned the post writing 'Monitor tingz' as the snaps were taken off the camera monitor. The young actress also flaunted her yoga skills by sharing a picture of her performing a headstand next to a life-size gorilla. Promoting Aadar Jain's new movie 'Hello Charlie', Ananya wittily captioned the post writing 'What sound does the gorilla make? King-Kong'.

In another post, Ananya shared an adorable throwback picture on the occasion of Holi with her childhood friends. In the picture, toddler Ananya can be seen standing in between Shanya Kapoor and Suhana Khan while the trio is drenched in Holi colours. She captioned the post writing that she missed her friends and that her best memories of Holi were with them.

