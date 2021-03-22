Ananya Panday's Father Chunky Panday Shares Adorable Picture Of Family At Sunday Brunch

Indian actor, Ananya Panday was recently seen at a Sunday brunch where she posed with her family. Ananya Panday's father Chunky Panday took to his Instagram to share a picture of his family out on a Sunday brunch. The Panday family were at a restaurant named Bastian in Mumbai.

Panday family's midnight Sunday brunch

Ananya Panday posed with her entire family at a Sunday brunch in Mumbai. Chunky Panday shared the picture with his 248 thousand Instagram followers and captioned it as 'Midnight Sunday Brunch at @bastianmumbai ðŸ¾ðŸ¥‚ðŸºâ¤'. The actor tagged his daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday, wife Bhavna Panday, brother Chikki Panday, sister-in-law Deanne Panday, niece Alanna Panday, nephew Ahaan Panday, and his niece's boyfriend Ivor McCray. The family had their brunch at Bastian restaurant in Worli, Mumbai.

Family members, friends, and fans commented on Chunky Panday's Instagram photo. Fitness expert Deanne Panday and Farah Khan Ali commented with 'heart' emojis on the photo. Queenie Singh wrote 'Lovely pic' and coupled with it a 'red heart' emoji.

Fans who are always seen drooling over Ananya Panday's photos rushed to the comment section as soon as the Houseful actor posted the picture. While some called Ananya 'cute' and 'beautiful' others showered the post with 'love' and 'heart' emoticons. Here's how Ananya's fans have reacted to the family photo.

Ananya Panday trvivia

Indian actor, Ananya Panday made her acting debut with Punit Malhotra's directorial Student Of The Year 2 in 2019 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then worked with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her latest film Khaali Peeli came out on October 16, 2020, starring opposite Ishaan Khattar. The actor will be featured in the upcoming movie Liger. The film will release on September 9, 2021. Liger cast has Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, and Makarand Deshpande in the lead roles and is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Ananya Panday's father Chunky Panday is an Indian film actor who has appeared in over 80 Bollywood films. He is married to Bhavna Panday and has two daughters Ananya and Rysa.

Promo Image Source: Chunky Panday's Instagram

