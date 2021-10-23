Ananya Panday's Laptop, Mobile Confiscated By NCB, Sent For Forensic Analysis: Sources

In the latest development in the Bollywood drugs nexus, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday sent actress Ananya Panday's electronic devices to forensics. As per sources, Ananya Panday's laptop and mobile phone has been confiscated by the NCB after her alleged chats regarding the procurement of narcotics came under the scanner.

As per sources, NCB suspects that there are conversations between Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan which could have been deleted. Previously, the actress had been confronted over her chats with SRK's son in which the two were discussing buying marijuana. As per sources, Ananya had claimed that she does not remember the context of the chats, and was 'joking' in her chats.

NCB raids Ananya Panday's residence; quizzes her twice

The agency officials on Thursday conducted raids at Ananya Panday's residence at Pali Hill in Mumbai's Bandra area. The raid was led by NCB's VV Singh. Following that, Panday was summoned to the NCB's Mumbai office on Thursday, Friday and again on Monday.

Earlier, the NCB sources informed Republic TV that Ananya Panday told NCB that she was 'joking' in her chats with Aryan as far as drugs are concerned. However, the chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday have allegedly revealed that both individuals were discussing the procurement of marijuana wherein Panday was to arrange it, sources added.

Sources also informed Republic TV that Ananya denied that she arranged 'Ganja' for Aryan. "Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs," ANI had quoted NCB sources.

Mumbai cruise drug bust, Aryan to remain in jail

On October 3, the NCB busted a high-profile party on a cruise ship that was en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was apprehended by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, hashish, MD, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people, including Aryan Khan, were detained. In follow-up raids after the big bust, the NCB recovered more drugs from the Cordelia cruise and detained several others.

Aryan Khan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison. A special NDPS court had rejected bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant on Wednesday. His bail plea before the Bombay High Court will be heard on October 26.