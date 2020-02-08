Union Budget
Ananya Panday's Style Will Inspire Her Fans To Experiment With Their Looks

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday is popularly known for her fashionable avatars. She has given her fans some serious style goals. Let's take a look at her unique style

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
ananya panday

Ananya Panday is one of the most promising starkids in Bollywood. The young actor is known for her distinctive sense of style. The actor has an impeccable fashion sense and does not shy away from experimenting with her wardrobe. Let's take a look at Ananya Panday's photos on social media where she has shown off her offbeat style leaving fans impressed.

Ananya Panday's photos 

 Ananya has always managed to pull off anything and everything effortlessly. The young actor, who was last seen in Pati  Patni Aur Woh has always experimented with her wardrobe. She continues to give us major style goals. Check out some more pictures of her below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

This photo of Ananya Panday is from the Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020. Ananya is rocking this black outfit effortlessly. Nevertheless, the actor looks chic and classy. Check out some pictures of the actor below.

Also read: Best Travel Quotes That Make For Really Good Tattoos To Inspire Your Wanderlust

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 This is from one of the photoshoots of Ananya Panday. The diva never fails to woo her fans with her unique sense of style and these pics are proof . Check out Ananya's photos below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Also read:  Five Unconventional Roles Of Priyanka Chopra That We Cannot See Anyone Else Doing

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

In this look, Ananya is rocking a checkered outfit. And like always, she has nailed this stylish look. Check out some more pictures of her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Image credits: Ananya Panday's Instagram

 

 

