Ananya Panday's Photos With Baby Sister, Rysa Are Proof Of Their Typical Sibling Bond

Ananya Panday shares a strong bond with her family, and her Instagram handle is proof of that. The Student Of The Year 2 actor has a younger sister Rysa who often appears on her social media handle. She recently shared a series of photos that shows how they share a typical sibling bond.

Ananya Panday's funny photos with baby sister Rysa

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos with her baby sister Rysa. The pictures of the sibling duo showed how they share a fun yet loving relationship. The series had photos from different outings of the Panday girls. Both Ananya and Rysa were in hilarious poses in the post. In some photos, Ananya could be seen lifting Rysa, while, in some, Rysa could be seen getting annoyed from Ananya's attention. In the caption, the Khaali Peeli actor wrote, "Literally any picture Rys and I have together :)". Several celebrities, including Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Ananya and Rysa's cousin sister Alanna Panday reacted with some red heart emojis on the post.

Glimpses of Ananya and Rysa's outings

Ananya and Rysa were last seen together on their beach outing with their pet dog. Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share some photos of her and Rysa playing with their furry friend. Ananya was first seen playing with her pet on the beach. She then shared some photos of her and Rysa pampering their dog. While Ananya wore a black crop top and tie-dyed track pants, Rysa was dressed in a black sweatshirt and blue-coloured bottoms. In the caption, Ananya wrote, "fur realzzz this is how I’m tryna be for the rest of my life 🐾".

In June, Ananya and Rysa went for a morning outing as Ananya posted some sunkissed photos. Ananya was seen wearing a white crop top with sky blue-coloured denim bell-bottoms. She completed her look with a pair of white shoes, an animal print handbag, some colourful bracelets, and a black mask. On the other hand, Rysa wore an orang- coloured tie-dyed t-shirt and completed her look with some chains around her neck.

IMAGE: ANANYA PANDAY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.