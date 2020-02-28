The Debate
Ananya Panday's 3-piece Suits Definitely Need To Be Added To Your Wardrobe

Bollywood News

Gone are those days where pantsuits were only meant for business. Here are the top pantsuit dresses inspired by Ananya Panday to add to your wardrobe.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ananya Panday

For the longest time, suits were reserved for men to ace the red carpet. But over the years, a lot of female celebrities including Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra have been stepping out in suits and tuxedos and have broken the stereotype. Since then, there has been a rise in actors embracing this trend of stepping out in formal outfits.

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday has also been seen sporting trendy suits a couple of times. The actor seems to be in love with the three-piece outfit. Anaya Panday has been spotted multiple times sporting a pantsuit. Take a look at Ananya Panday's pantsuit looks that can have a place in your wardrobe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya Panday is seen sporting an all-black pant, coat and a bralette. Ananya Panday looks stunning as she completed her look wavy hair and strappy hair.     

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya Panday's style in this photo looks absolutely stunning. She opted for a casual three-piece checks outfit. The actor paired the look with a yellowish transparent sunglasses, sleek hair and white sneakers. 

Also read | Ananya Panday To Deepika Padukone: Celeb-inspired Spring Wears To Add To Your Wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya Panday is seen sporting an all-black pant, coat and a bralette. Ananya Panday looks stunning as she sported curly hair and dewy makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya Panday opted for a sequence lime green three-piece suit. The actor looked ravishing as she styled this ethnic wear with sleek hair, dangler earrings, and minimal makeup.

Also read | Ananya Panday's Outfits That Are Perfect For Your Wardrobe; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya Panday opted for an all-white three-piece suit. Fans were super excited seeing this look and gave a positive response to Ananya Panday's photo. 

Also read | Ananya Panday's Most Stylish Black Outfits That You Must Check Out

Also read | 'Ananya Panday & Ananya Panday' Are Too Much To Handle For Bhumi; Read Details

Image courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram

 

 

Published:
