Ananya Panday's 3-piece Suits Definitely Need To Be Added To Your Wardrobe

For the longest time, suits were reserved for men to ace the red carpet. But over the years, a lot of female celebrities including Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra have been stepping out in suits and tuxedos and have broken the stereotype. Since then, there has been a rise in actors embracing this trend of stepping out in formal outfits.

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday has also been seen sporting trendy suits a couple of times. The actor seems to be in love with the three-piece outfit. Anaya Panday has been spotted multiple times sporting a pantsuit. Take a look at Ananya Panday's pantsuit looks that can have a place in your wardrobe.

Ananya Panday is seen sporting an all-black pant, coat and a bralette. Ananya Panday looks stunning as she completed her look wavy hair and strappy hair.

Ananya Panday's style in this photo looks absolutely stunning. She opted for a casual three-piece checks outfit. The actor paired the look with a yellowish transparent sunglasses, sleek hair and white sneakers.

Ananya Panday is seen sporting an all-black pant, coat and a bralette. Ananya Panday looks stunning as she sported curly hair and dewy makeup.

Ananya Panday opted for a sequence lime green three-piece suit. The actor looked ravishing as she styled this ethnic wear with sleek hair, dangler earrings, and minimal makeup.

Ananya Panday opted for an all-white three-piece suit. Fans were super excited seeing this look and gave a positive response to Ananya Panday's photo.

