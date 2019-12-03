Ananya Panday's Fixation With Fruits In Her Recent OOTD Posts Is Funny

Ananya Panday continues to give major fashion goals with her chic outfits as she has been busy promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh along with co-actors Kartik Aaryan and bhumi Pednekar. The Student of the year 2 actor posted a photo of herself in a yellow attire on Monday and referred to mangoes in a quirky caption stating that she hopes she would never be out of season like mangoes. However, earlier today, the young actor posted another picture of herself in an orange-colored outfit with yet another silly caption with a wordplay on orange.

Take a look at Ananya's latest photo:

A day ago, Ananya Panday chose to wear a yellow high slit dress for promoting her film on a dance reality show along with actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The thigh-high slit dress was accessorized by yellow statement earrings. Minimalistic makeup and her sleek hair parted sideways completed Ananya Panday’s mango look.

About the film

Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to hit the screens on December 6, 2019. The movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and BR Studios. It has been directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is reportedly a remake of the 1978 classic of the same name which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjeeta Kaur and Vidya Sinha. Veteran actor Asrani had played the role of Sanjeev Kumar's character's poet friend in the film, and Aparshakti Khurrana will reportedly be seen in that role for Kartik Aaryan's character in the upcoming film.

