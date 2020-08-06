'And Life Moves Forward': Daggubati Shares Pic From Haldi Ceremony With Fiancée Miheeka

Actor Rana Dagubatti on Thursday shared a picture with interior designer fiancée Miheeka Bajaj from their haldi ceremony, ahead of their wedding on August 8. Rana, 35, took to Instagram and posted a picture from the pre-wedding festivity.

While he sported a white shirt with a matching lungi, Miheeka wore a bright yellow lehenga. "And life moves forward in smiles. Thank you," the "Baahubali" star captioned the image with a heart emoticon. The duo made their relationship official with a ''roka'' ceremony in May this year and the couple will tie the knot on August 8, 2020, at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Amala Paul commented: 'Bless you two in love and love and love'. Shruti Haasan wrote, " Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness !!!!" [sic] Actor Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Wish you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness" [sic]

Rana Daggubati's fiance Miheeka Bajaj dons a boho look for her Haldi ceremony; See pics

Rana talks about his fiancé

During an exclusive interview with India Today, Rana revealed that he will get married to Miheeka on August 8. During the interview, Rana also went on to speak about his ladylove where he said that his fiancée lives 3 km away from his house. He also added that his fiancé is a lovely person and they also make a great pair. The Baahubali actor added that they draw positive energy from one another.

Rana Daggubati opens up on how life might change after marriage with Miheeka Bajaj

On the work front

Rana Daggubati is set to feature in multiple upcoming movies. His next film will be Kaadan, which is a drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon. Kaadan was simultaneously filmed in three languages, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The movie's Telugu name is Aranya while its Hindi name is Haathi Mere Saathi.

Alongside Rana Daggubati, the movie also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Hussain, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in important roles. Kaadan was produced by Eros International. The movie was set to release on April 02, 2020, however, its release was indefinitely delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

