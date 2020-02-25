Here Are Andhadhun's Popular Songs That One Can Definitely Add To Their Playlist

Andhadhun (2018), directed by Sriram Raghavan was one of the biggest critically acclaimed films of the year. The movie cast included Ayushmann Khurranna, Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The concept of Andhadhun was something that the Indian Cinema was witnessing for the first time.

The plot of the film revolved around a series of mysterious events that changed the life of a blind pianist, who must now report a crime that he should technically know nothing of. Ayushmann Khurrana even won a National Award for the movie. Not only the film did great at the box-office, but the songs of the film were also praised.

Here are the best songs from Andhadhun. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Unknown Facts About 'Andhadhun': Did You Know Ayushmann Khurrana Was NOT The First Choice?

Best songs from the superhit Andhadhun

Naina Da Kya Kasoor

The song is sung, composed and produced by Amit Trivedi. Jaideep Sahni wrote the lyrics of the song. Ankur Mukherjee is at the guitar while Jarvis Menez is at the piano.

Also Read | 'Andhadhun's' Telegu Remake Launched In Hyderabad, To Go On Floors In June

Aap Se Milkar

Aap Se Milkar is sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aakanksha Sharma. The lyrics of the song are written by Jaideep Sahni. It is composed and produced by Amit Trivedi. Ankur Mukherjee at the guitar, ukulele, mandolin and banjo and Jarvis Menez at the piano, were also a part of the song.

Also Read | Tabu's Most Unforgettable Scenes From The Movie 'Andhadhun'

Woh Ladki

Arijit Singh has sung the song, Woh Ladki. The music of the song is composed by Amit Trivedi. Lyrics are by Jaideep Sahni.

Also Read | Ramya Krishnan To Step Into Tabu's Shoes For The Tamil Remake Of 'Andhadhun'?

Andhadhun- Title track

The title track of Andhadhun is sung and directed by Raftaar. The song is composed by Raftaar and Girish Nakod together. The two have also written the lyrics of the song.

Live bass is by Naresh Kamath, along with Jarvis Menezes at the piano. Live percussionists by Satyajit Jamsandekar, Ratnadeep Jamsandekar, Dipesh Verma and Rahul Rupawate. The song is mixed and mastered by Abhishek Ghatak.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.