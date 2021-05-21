Andhra Pradesh: Fans Shower Milk On Sonu Sood's Poster; Netizens Say 'you Deserve It'

Sonu Sood has been a real-life hero amid the COVID crisis. He is at the forefront of India's fight against the deadly infection. The actor has stepped forward to support others, whether it was arranging food and transportation for migrant workers in 2020 or arranging oxygen cylinders or medications for patients around the country during the second wave, he has been assisting to meet the emeergency needs of people as the country battles the second wave. In a mark of gratitude, his fans in Andhra Pradesh showered milk on a life-size poster of him on Thursday, May 20.

AP fans pour milk on Sonu Sood's poster

The video, which is doing rounds on the internet, read, "In Srikalahasti of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, #SonuSood's life-size photo was showered with milk. The event was headed by Puli Srikanth, who tried to convey to everyone that they should take Sonu Sood as an inspiration and help others, through this program."

"Humbled," Sood said in response to the video, expressing his gratitude.

One of the users wrote, "Sonu sir you deserve this respect." However, some people said that they should have sent this milk to Sonu Sood Foundation instead of pouring this on his picture. One of the users tweeted, "Appreciated but Milk could have been fed to needy would have been more graceful towards Sonu Sood."

At a time when India is experiencing an oxygen shortage due to a rise in COVID cases, Sonu Sood has stepped forward to get oxygen plants from France and other countries to be installed in various locations across India. Sonu Sood is working to brace the country for the pandemic's third wave. At least four of the oxygen plants will be built in India's worst-affected COVID-19 districts, including Delhi and Maharashtra.

Sonu Sood started a charity foundation after the COVID-19 outbreak in India and helped many families. During the pandemic, he became a household name and a support net for countless families. His commitment to the common man prompted him to launch a number of campaigns to assist people of all walks of life. According to an official statement by his charity foundation, he is devotedly leading a committed team with a clear vision to continue to support the people of the country through his humanitarian efforts. This involves cutting-edge healthcare, schooling, job opportunities, and technological advances. He hopes to start a campaign that inspires people to join hands in serving humanity with the support of the Sood Charity Foundation, it added. Thousands of people have benefited from the Sood Charity Foundation's efforts all over the country. This organization's relentless efforts are to raise awareness and provide support for those in need.

