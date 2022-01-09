Andrew Garfield Reveals If He Will Ever Play Spider-Man Again Post 'No Way Home'

After much speculations, denials and rumours Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in December and proved to a be treat for Spidey fans as it featured previous web slingers Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. Now that the cat is out of the bag, Andrew Garfield is spilling beans about his return to the franchise. Garfield was asked whether he would ever play the role of Peter Parker/Spider-man again and the actor said he would if 'it felt right'.

Andrew Garfield on whether he would play Spider-Man again

In an interview with Variety, Andrew Garfield opened up about his stint in Spider-Man: No Way Home and answered whether he would return to play the character of Spider-Man/Peter Parker again. The actor said, "I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic."

Andrew also opened up about his first day on the sets of No Way Home with Tobey and Tom and said, "I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, "Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!"

Andrew Garfield's latest and upcoming projects

Garfield was recently seen in the biographical musical drama film Tick, Tick... Boom! based on the stage musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson. The movie received critical acclaim and was named one of the best films of 2021 by the American Film Institute, and was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Garfield at the 79the Golden Globe Awards.

The actor will next be seen in Dustin Lance Black's crime drama miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, an adaptation of Jon Krakauer's book of the same name. He is also attached to star as Charles Ryder in a remake of the 1981 miniseries Brideshead Revisited, an adaptation of the 1945 novel of the same name, with Luca Guadagnino set to direct.

Image: Twitter/@MCU_Source