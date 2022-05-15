Andrew Symonds No More: Mahesh Babu, Ranveer Singh & Others Remember Late Aussie Star

Veteran Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds passed away in a car crash on Saturday night (May 14) at the age of 46, leaving people across the globe in a state of shock. According to reports, the incident took place near Townsville in Queensland, Australia, after his car rolled off the road. The emergency responders tried to revive Symods after reaching the accident site, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

From Mahesh Babu and Sai Dharam Tej to Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, the film fraternity has penned heartfelt notes on social media as they remembered the cricketing legend.

Film fraternity pays tribute to the Australian cricketing legend Andrew Symonds

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mahesh Babu condoled the legend's demise, calling it a 'huge loss' to the cricketing world. Actor Sai Dharam Tej also remembered the cricketer's expertise in the field, stating that he left too soon.

He wrote, "Lost one of the greatest limited over cricketer remember him breaking the stumps with his throws, bowling medium pace and spin in single match and some crazy shots with bat and your instrumental role in Deccan Chargers. Gone too soon legend Simmo."

Ranveer Singh also dropped a picture of the cricketer on his Instagram stories with a heartbreak emoticon, while Arjun Rampal called the incident 'too sad' and further sent prayers and condolences to the Symonds' family. Sanjay Dutt, in his tribute, wrote, "Deeply shocked to hear about one of cricket's finest #AndrewSymonds. Thoughts and prayers with his family. May God bless his soul. RIP Legend!."

Symonds' death comes shortly after another famous Australian cricketer Shane Warne died from a heart attack in Thailand in March. In his decades-long stint in cricket, the all-rounder represented Australia in 26 Test matches, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is. He was also a part of two World Cup wins.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @IAMSAIDHARAMREJ)