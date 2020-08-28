Unseen Pic Of The Day: Anees Bazmee Asks Fans To Guess His Movie As A Child Artist

Anees Bazmee is one of the most popular directors, producers, and writers in the Indian film industry. Anees has directed many movies throughout his career and has also worked with some leading names in the industry. The producer is also known to share many throwback pictures on his social media from the days when he had taken the first stepping stones in the industry.

Also Read: Govinda, Raveena Tandon & Mahima Starrer 'Sandwich' Clocks 14 Years; Director Celebrates

Anees Bazmee shares his throwback still from a movie

Recently, Anees took his fans on a trip down the memory lane as he shared a still of himself as a child actor from a film. The picture had a younger Anees in the middle of a scene where he is being reprimanded by someone who looks like his school teacher. The scene is seemingly taking place in a classroom. The producer asked all his fans to guess the movie. The fans were quick to guess the film rightly as Naseeb. While a fan shared another still of Anees from the film where he can be seen donning sunglasses, another fan tried to guess if he was playing actor Shatrughan Sinha's younger version from the movie.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty's Birthday: Did You Know Aishwarya & Suniel Were Paired Together For A Film?

Anees Bazmee on the change in the industry

Sharing the picture on his social media, the Welcome Back director also wrote that shooting in those times was way different than how people shoot now. He also hinted that all the industry fraternity members have come a long way since then. The producer also gives out a clue for his fans for guessing the film as he says that this picture is from the 70s era. Take a look at the picture shared by the director and the reaction of some fans to the same.

Also Read: Mallika Sherawat Recalls The Time When She 'had A Blast' On 'Welcome' Sets With Co-stars

#ThrowbackThursday

Shooting back then was way different than how we shoot today. We have come a long way since then.



This pic is from the 70s era, can you guess the movie I acted in? pic.twitter.com/pfhOkPzvWk — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) August 27, 2020

Naseeb? As junior shotgun. — Maharrsh Shah (@maharshs) August 27, 2020

Talking about the movie Naseeb, the film starred an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Reena Roy, the late Rishi Kapoor, Pran, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan amongst others in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Manmohan Desai. The film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Also Read: Bangkok To Pattaya; All The Exotic Locations Where Salman Khan's 'Ready' Was Shot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.