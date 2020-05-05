Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Comparison Between Kartik & Akshay 'is Unfair', Says Anees Bazmee

Renowned filmmaker Anees Bazmee recently opened up to a news portal about the comparisons been drawn between Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan. While Akshay played a phenomenal role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, many fans raised questions if Kartik Aaryan would be able to fit into the former's shoes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Anees Bazmee recently opened up on the matter. Read details.

Anees Bazmee says it's unfair to compare to Kartik & Akshay

Ever since Anees Bazmee announced the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, along with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, fans in huge numbers outpoured excitement towards the film. The two blooming actors in Bollywood have been roped in place of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa received massive love from the audience and critics alike, netizens questioned if Kartik Aaryan can fit in Kumar's role effectively in the sequel.

When the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was quizzed about the same in a recent interaction, he broke his silence on the constant comparisons between Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar. Firstly, Anees Bazmee compared the time frame of the two actors in the industry. The Pagalpanti director stated that Akshay Kumar has been around in the industry way longer than Kartik. Thus, Anees felt that it is just not reasonable to compare the two stars. In the same interaction, Anees Bazmee also called Kartik Aaryan hard-working and grounded.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani had jetted off to Lucknow for a month-long shooting schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. They just started shooting for the film, and in a few days, the Coronavirus outbreak hit the country. But as per reports, the shooting schedule of the film still took place for a few more days with utmost precautions and safety. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor had also shared a video in which he was seen shooting in Lucknow, with a mask on his face. Check it out.

