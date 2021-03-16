Anees Bazmee Reveals Bearing Extra Costs Due To COVID-19 Guidelines On Set; Bats For Films

Anees Bazmee is happy to kick start shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 once again. The ace producer in a recent interview talked about how the shooting atmosphere has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bazmee also talked about how producers had to bear the extra costs due to the SOPs.

Anees Bazmee talks about restarting 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' shoot

Last year, the Coronavirus lockdown brought the entire entertainment industry to a complete standstill. But now, shootings have resumed, and cinema halls have opened. Even though shoots have resumed, the entire cast and crew must shoot under strict health protocols and guidelines.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee in a recent interview with Hindustan Times spoke about restarting the shoot of his film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 after nearly a year. But this time with an COVID-19 SOP (Standard Operating Procedure). In the interview, Anees said that it has been a long time since the crew reunited and worked together.

But even though his team has not worked in months due to the pandemic, Anees Bazmee believes that the industry is meant for entertaining people regardless of the situation is. He added that for people who have been sad for a while due to the ongoing pandemic, films are the best way to make them happy and get them out of this gloomy zone.

During the interview, Anees Bazmee spoke about how the new shooting SOPs have become a new financial burden on producers. But even with this extra financial burden, the show must go on and hence all safety measure needs to be taken. He revealed that there two people present on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set who are constantly roaming and telling everybody to follow the health guidelines. But as a producer of the film, some extra costs had to be paid for these important precautions.

Talking about resuming the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot, the filmmaker said that “everybody is happy” since work has finally begun. But while they are happy, they are also a little scared and cautious. Anees Bazmee assured that the shoot has been resumed under strict precautions and guidelines. Talking about adapting to this ‘new normal’ Bazmee added that he is facing some difficulties as a director, but one must keep working. He described these shooting difficulties as a “new experience”.