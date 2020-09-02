Aneesha Joshi Talks About International Project 'I'll Meet You There'; Says 'I'm Excited'

Actor Aneesha Joshi is all set for the release of her upcoming international project I’ll Meet You There. Helmed and penned down by Iran Praveen Bilal, the movie features a set of Pakistani immigrant community living in Chicago. While the film has already premiered in a Texas-based narrative competition namely SXSW Festival, it also managed to garner positive feedback from the audiences.

ALSO READ| Mira Kapoor Talks About Her Skincare Routine, Gives 'game Changing' Beauty Tip

Aneesha Joshi’s role in I’ll Meet You There

Aneesh will be seen essaying the role of Sara in the movie. She is a conservative Muslim girl holding on to the ideals taught by her parents. Despite being surrounded by the progressive attitudes of her fellow peers, Sara doesn’t budge to change her traditional ways. Talking about her role in the film, the actor said,

When I read the script, I was instantly drawn to the role of Sara as I could relate to the struggle of balancing identity and culture while growing up in the West. The pressures of living up to your family expectations and standards of success can often be stressful. I’ll meet you there is a lovely depiction of a coming of age story and celebration of culture and what it means to understand one's dreams

ALSO READ| Rashmika Mandanna's Virtual Trip To Italy Is A Visual Treat For Fans; Watch Here

Aneesha Joshi’s experiences about working with a global team

I have had an amazing time collaborating with Parveen Bilal and the entire cast and crew. We received great feedback at one of the biggest film festivals in the US- SXSW and I am genuinely excited for its release now. Also, the diaspora showcased in the film is really interesting with their own set of challenges, I learnt a lot, not just as a performer but also as a person

ALSO READ| Mira Kapoor Calls Binge-watching 'Money Heist' A 'waste Of Time'

About I’ll Meet You There's plot

The drama film, I’ll Meet You There revolves around the life of a Muslim cop who goes undercover to the mosque of his estranged father. Meanwhile, his daughter hides her passion for a forbidden dance & she later also uncovers a shocking family secret. I’ll Meet You There is all set to have an OTT release digitally.

ALSO READ| Celeb Approved Trick To Avoid Pitta Dosha Despite A 16-hr Fast & Other Soothing Food Hacks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.