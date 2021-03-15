'Anek': Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrates Shillong Wrap Up, Shares Video With Team

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who was shooting for his upcoming Anubhav Sinha directorial film Anek in Shillong recently wrapped up the Northeastern shooting schedule. The actor who will be seen playing the role of Joshua took to his Instagram stories and shared videos of celebrations where the entire team can be seen celebrating the wrap-up.

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Anek schedule wrap

The actor shared a glimpse from the party where a cake was cut with "schedule wrap Anek" written on it. The video further showed the team hooting, partying, and dancing as they cheer in the video followed by Anubhav Sinha. The other videos showed the Bala actor too rejoicing and celebrating the moment together with the team. The actor who is quite active on social media is often seen sharing pictures from the shooting sets while giving a glimpse of his preparations for the film.

Earlier, he shared pictures from the night shoots of the film where the actor explained his emotions of shooting in the extreme chilling cold weather of Shillong. Ayushman has been shooting for his movie Anek in Meghalaya since the beginning of the year, 2021. The movie is helmed by director Anubhav Sinha and produced under his banner Anubhav Sinha Productions Pvt Ltd. Anek will be releasing across theatres on September 17, 2021. Anek will mark Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha's second movie together after Article 15.

Meanwhile, apart from Anek, the actor will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's directorial film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The movie will also star Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is slated to hit the screens on July 9, 2021. Apart from this, he will also be seen working on Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.