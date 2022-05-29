'Anek' Box Office Collection, Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Fails To Pick Up The Pace

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is known for his subject-oriented films has once again added another project to his filmographic resume. Ayushmann was recently seen in the Anubhav Sinha directorial film Anek. The socio-political thriller film is set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India and saw Ayushmann taking on the role of an undercover agent Joshua aka Aman. Released on 27 May 2022, here is how Anek is performing on Day 2 of its theatrical run.

Anek Box Office Collection, Day 2

Despite having a subject-oriented storyline which holds significance in contemporary Indian politics, the film failed to attract the masses to the theatres. The hype surrounding the project is not reflected in its box office collections as Anek received a dull response at the ticket windows.

As per the reports of Sacnilk, Anek had a moderate opening on its first day at the box office and earned around ₹ 2.11 Cr India net. Talking about day 2 box office collections, the early estimates suggest that the film minted around 2.30 Cr India net on the second day of its theatrical run, which makes the film's total collections stand at ₹ 4.41 Cr. Anek had an overall 14.55% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

The numbers are quite low as compared to Khurrana's past releases including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which opened at Rs 3 crore. 2018's Andhadhan collected 2.70 cr, whereas, Bareilly Ki Barfi opened to 2.42 cr. Moreover, the film is receiving a tough fight from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick.

More about Anek

The film is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead role, the film centres around the northeastern part of India. The film was postponed multiple times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk