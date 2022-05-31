‘Anek’ Box Office Collection, Day 4: Ayushmann's Action Film Fails To Thrill Fans

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is lauded time and again for breaking societal stereotypes and taboos with his films seems to have witnessed a setback with his latest project. Despite the gripping storyline of the action thriller film, Anek, where Ayushmann plays the titular role of an undercover agent, the movie could not perform well among the moviegoers, and hence, the Box Office numbers were highly disappointing.

The socio-political thriller film is set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India and saw Ayushmann taking on the role of Joshua aka Aman. Released on 27 May 2022, here is how Anek is performing on Day 4 of its theatrical run.

Anek Box Office Collection, Day 4

Despite having a subject-oriented storyline that holds significance in contemporary Indian politics, the film failed to attract the masses to the theatres. As per the reports of Sacnilk, the film miserably failed at the box office on the fourth day of its release by earning a mere amount of Rs .80 Crore while making it a total of Rs 7.06 Crore. The action thriller earmarked around Rs 1.75 crore on the opening day and minted around Rs 2.30 Cr in India net on the second day of its theatrical run. Moreover, it could only earn Rs 1.90 crore on the third day of the release.

The numbers are quite low as compared to Khurrana's past releases, including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which opened at Rs 3 crore. 2018's Andhadhan collected Rs 2.70 cr, whereas, Bareilly Ki Barfi opened to Rs 2.42 cr. Moreover, the film is receiving a tough fight from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick.

More about Anek

The film is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead role, the film centres around the northeastern part of India. It was shot primarily across Assam and Meghalaya as a result of which Ayushmann got a close insight into the people of that region. Moreover, it also marks Ayushmann's second collaboration with Anubhav after their subject-oriented film Article 15.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk