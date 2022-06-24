'Anek' OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Online?

After falling short of impressive feedback from the audiences, Ayushmann Khurrana's latest released film Anek is all set for its OTT release. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the Indian Hindi-language action thriller film stars Khurrana as an undercover cop on a mission to gain peace in Northeast India. The film was released in worldwide cinemas on 27 May 2022 and it managed to make only Rs. 8.15 crore at the box office.

OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Anek?

Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek is all set to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix. As per a tweet made by Lets OTT Global, the film will have a digital premiere on June 26th, 2022 on Netflix. The tweet read, "@ayushmannk’s #Anek will have its digital premiere 26th June on Netflix."

More about Anek

Billed as a socio-political thriller, Anek is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Sinha under the banners of T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film was first slated to release on March 31, 2022, but later was postponed to May 13 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It then faced another postponement and finally hit the theatres on May 27 and now it is all set for its digital release on Netflix.

Earlier, while opening about Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana told PTI that he and director Anubhav Sinha want people to ponder over the idea of being an Indian, adding, "We want people to feel that at the end of the day, we all want India on the right side of history and for India to come through, no matter what. Anek is a true blue patriotic film and I instantly loved the script for that. It gives out a progressive message about inclusivity - something that I have vehemently stood for through my brand of cinema."

The Ayushmann-Khurrana-starrer was shot primarily across Assam and Meghalaya as a result of which the actor got a close insight into the people of that region. Moreover, it also marks the Vicky Donor actor's second collaboration with Sinha after their subject-oriented film Article 15. The film also stars Nagaland actor Andrea Kevichusa who played lead against the Khurrana in the upcoming action flick.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk