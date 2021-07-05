Angad Bedi And Neha Dhupia Dress Up For Weekend As Saturday Vibes Kick In

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, one of the popular Bollywood celebrity couples recently posed together for the camera as they donned a stunning attire. The former posted glimpses of the same on his social media handle and also received some fun and interesting reactions from fans on the caption he added. Even Neha Dhupia took to Angad Bedi’s photos and dropped in a quirky response to his post.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia dress up but ‘jaana kithe vi naai’

Angad Bedi recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos of himself posing with Neha Dhupia. In the first one, Angad can be seen wearing a blue coloured blazer with a white shirt inside along with a vibrant smile on his face. On the other hand, Angad Bedi’s wife, Neha was seen posing next to him as they shared a laugh together. She was seen in metallic coloured attire with some elegant pieces of jewellery in her hand. In the next one, they both can be seen posing while sitting on the couch and gazing into each others’ eyes.

In the caption, the Inside Edge actor stated how they were all dressed up for the weekend but could not go anywhere ( ‘jaana kithe vi naai’). He then added a laughing face emoji next to it and asked (thwada ki plan???) all his fans about their plans for the weened. Further, he added the hashtag ‘Saturday vibes’.

Angad Bedi’s photos received numerous praises from his fans who stated how they were a cute couple while some others dropped in laughing emojis in the comments to express how they were left cracked up with his caption. Some of them also responded to Angad Bedi’s question about their weekend plans in Punjabi and stated ‘Jaana kithe v nahi’ which meant that even they had nowhere to go. Even Neha Dhupia commented on his post by dropping in a question asking whether she should tell him her plan. Take a look at some of the reactions to the latest Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s photos on Instagram.

Angad Bedi also added yet another bunch of photos of himself with his wife, Neha Dhupia online and received love and compliments from the fans. The actor posted two of their photos together in which they were seen flaunting their romance and wishing fans to have a great day ahead.

