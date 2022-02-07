Angad Bedi Gets Special Birthday Wish From Daughter Mehr; Actor Says 'my Best Gift Ever'

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr had the sweetest wish for her 'daddy' as the actor turned a year older on Sunday, February 6. In a post shared by Neha, Mehr could be seen adjusting the mic as she prepared to wish Angad with a melody on her piano. Clad in an adorable blue gown, Mehr Dhupia was seen echoing "Happy Birthday Papa". Overwhelmed by the love, Angad quipped that his daughter's wish was the 'best gift ever' for him.

Angad Bedi receives a special birthday wish from daughter Mehr Dhupia

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Neha Dhupia shared the brief clip as Mehr sits alongside her musical instrument and says 'happy birthday papa' into the mic. In the caption, Neha wrote,"#happybirthday papa … her sweetest little wish for her daddy @angadbedi … @mehrdhupiabedi @guriqdhupiabedi." Take a look.

Reacting to the post, Angad mentioned, "The best gift ever!!! My Mehrunissa" with a trail of heart emoticons, while actor Evelyn Sharma also gushed over Neha-Angad's younger one and wrote, "Oh she’s so precious". Fans also showered love and adulation om her and dropped comments like, "doll", "Melting my heart, this is so cute", "Beautiful", among others.

Neha also shared a post as she wished Angad Bedi on his 39th birthday. Dropping the candid glimpse of the couple, Neha penned a sweet note for her 'sushi lover', quipping that her 'heart lies' with him. She wrote,"#happybirthday my sprinter, my sushi lover and my sexy sulker … with you is where my heart lies @angadbedi."

For the unversed, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in 2018. The same year, in November, the couple welcomed their first baby Mehr. On October 3, 2021, Neha and Angad were blessed with their second child, Guriq. Angad Bedi had taken to his Instagram to announce the news of the secondborn as he shared a photo from Neha's maternity shoot, and wrote, "BEDIS BOY" is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the 'baby' title to the new arrival.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@ANGADBEDI