Angad Bedi Heaps Praises On Neha Dhupia For 'A Thursday'; 'Proud To Be Your Partner'

Yami Gautam's recently released hostage drama A Thursday has received an overwhelming response from the audience, particularly for the outstanding performances of the ensemble cast as well as the gripping plotline. The movie showcases Yami in a fierce avatar, as she holds a couple of schoolgoing kids hostages and puts forth various demands in front of the Mumbai Police as they try to rescue the children.

Apart from Yami, actor Neha Dhupia, who essays the role of a no-nonsense cop Catherine Alvarez, is also receiving praises for her power-packed performance. Not just the audience, but Neha's husband and actor Angad Bedi also seems to be in awe of her as he quipped how 'proud' he is to be Neha's partner.

Angad Bedi hails wife Neha Dhupia for her latest film A Thursday

Taking to his Instagram stories on Thursday, February 17, the Pink actor shared the film's teaser and wrote, "Watch this spectacular film!! I am proud to be your partner in life @nehadhupia." Neha further reposted his story and responded to his compliments by mentioning," I love you". Take a look.

Other celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and others also lauded Dhupia for hee latest venture. Stating that A Thursday is "a must-watch", Soha called Neha's performance "fab". On the other hand, Saba quipped that she's "super excited" for the film.

According to ANI reports, Neha recently spoke about what inspired her to take on this role, while also reminiscing her shooting journey amid her second pregnancy. “I think at that point while I was shooting, right before that I was watching this show called ‘Hit and Run’, starring Lior Raz, and there’s a character called Tali, who’s pregnant and you know, after the first two scenes, you start living her life, like you live all the other characters, as well.” Neha quipped.

More about A Thursday

Directed and co-written by Behzad Khambata, A Thursday released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17, 2022. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Raj Sharma, Maya Sarao, Karanvir Sharma, Kalyanee Mulay and others in key roles. It is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Premnath Rajagopalan under the banners RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NEHADHUPIA)